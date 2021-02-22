Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 604,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

