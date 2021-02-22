Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $361.19 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $436.17 or 0.00818244 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $361.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,626,498 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

