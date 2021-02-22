Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

