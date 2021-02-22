Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 6,332,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,418,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

