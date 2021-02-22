Conceal Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $21,434.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,328.58 or 1.00217652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00500990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00287503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.86 or 0.00780025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00139100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,547,743 coins and its circulating supply is 9,832,627 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

