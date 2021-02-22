Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 17.9% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s share price traded up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 2,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

