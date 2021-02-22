Conformis, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conformis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock worth $54,641 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

