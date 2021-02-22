Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 15.9% Higher

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.24. 53,114,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 6,297,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

