CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.58

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.58 and last traded at $123.72, with a volume of 4088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,098.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,207,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

