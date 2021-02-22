ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $915.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.