CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 567,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 490,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.