Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 89,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 50,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters.

