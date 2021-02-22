Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.05

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.05 and last traded at $230.05, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

