Content Neutrality Network Price Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $204,313.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.