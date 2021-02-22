Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Tops $10.67 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

