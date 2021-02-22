ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $2.99 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00585671 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.