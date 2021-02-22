Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.