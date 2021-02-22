Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

