Contrasting Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rafael and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99% Tejon Ranch 18.60% 2.05% 1.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 151.69 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 8.89 $10.58 million $0.40 41.93

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rafael and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Rafael on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

