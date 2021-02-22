Contrasting StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) and Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and StarTronix International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $424.33 million 5.28 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -259.29 StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StarTronix International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of StarTronix International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and StarTronix International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 2.01% 13.51% 7.13% StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Calix and StarTronix International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 3 0 2.60 StarTronix International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than StarTronix International.

Summary

Calix beats StarTronix International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes, and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About StarTronix International

StarTronix International, Inc. develops an integrated computing and communications hardware and software platform for the home PC and the small office home office (SOHO) marketplace. Its StarScreen System is an Internet platform that is used by the company’s direct marketing Internet resellers and their customers to provide one-button push access to the Internet for the user. It integrates a desktop computer and either fixed or wireless telephones and intelligent handsets into a complete computing and communications solution for the home PC and small business user. This system features a preorganized Internet menu system enabling on-line banking, bill paying, e-mail, home shopping, video conferencing, and other value added services. The company was formed and incorporated in Delaware as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Express Communications, Inc. and later the company absorbed Gold Express. StarTronix was previously engaged in the mining and natural resources business.

