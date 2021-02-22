Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLRS. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

