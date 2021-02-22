Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.