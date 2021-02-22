Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.96

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 8501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

