Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

SSRM stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

