Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

