Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.94 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00699021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.