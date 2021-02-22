Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 106,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 156,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 284,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

