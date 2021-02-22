Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.31

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 409039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

