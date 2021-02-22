Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Up 21.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shot up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 6,985,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 1,014,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Specifically, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.