CoTrader 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,620.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $42,620.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

