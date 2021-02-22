Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares were down 6.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $344.05 and last traded at $344.05. Approximately 991,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,100,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.64.

Specifically, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,931 shares of company stock worth $67,958,529. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

