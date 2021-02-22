COVER Protocol Price Hits $1,089.31 on Top Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $1,089.31 or 0.02095918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,514 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.