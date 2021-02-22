Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.65

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 14792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

