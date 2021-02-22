Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

GRAMF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 1,528,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,842. TPCO has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

