Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.63

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.63 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 1476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 64.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

