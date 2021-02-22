CRDT Market Cap Hits $234,461.10 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One CRDT token can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $234,461.10 and $64,288.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,470,922 tokens. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars.

