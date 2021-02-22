Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €540.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €425.83 ($500.98).

