Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.50 ($11.18).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €12.31 ($14.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.73 and its 200 day moving average is €7.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

