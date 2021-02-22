Credit Suisse Group Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $196.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $174.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $177.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

