Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

