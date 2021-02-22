Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.21 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006803 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $8.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,604.56 or 1.00196726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00136195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

