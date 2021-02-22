Credits One Day Volume Reaches $147,415.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $147,415.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

