Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.24 and last traded at $117.10. Approximately 1,751,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,981,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.86.

Specifically, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,538 shares of company stock worth $2,822,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

