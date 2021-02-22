Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) rose 6% on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $5.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 7,685,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,483,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.93.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.