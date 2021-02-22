CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 7%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.31 and last traded at $138.56. Approximately 2,452,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,478,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

