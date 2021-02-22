Criteo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,107 call options.

Criteo stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

