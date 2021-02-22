CROAT Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $310,589.29 and $970.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,542,034 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

