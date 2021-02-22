CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $697.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

