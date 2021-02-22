CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 5.6%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $222.42 and last traded at $225.83. 3,256,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,601,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $3,012,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,082,948 shares of company stock worth $209,963,993. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

