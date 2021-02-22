Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.59. The company has a market cap of C$48.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

In other Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,665.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,665.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,230 shares of company stock worth $220,475.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.